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Quick Repair of Traffic Signal at Fishers Lane & West Side Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Quick Repair of Traffic Signal at Fishers Lane & West Side Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 3, 2026

A traffic signal damaged in a crash yesterday morning at the intersection of Fishers Lane and West Side Highway in Longview was repaired and back in operation by […]
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    Quick Repair of Traffic Signal at Fishers Lane & West Side Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A traffic signal damaged in a crash yesterday morning at the intersection of Fishers Lane and West Side Highway in Longview was repaired and back in operation by just midafternoon after some efficient work from the city Traffic Division crew. 

    The intersection operated as a three-way stop for most of the day after the crash damaged the signal’s control cabinet and power meter base. The city initially thought repairs could take several days, but the Traffic Division crew was able to restore the signal much sooner.

    Griffin Sauters

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