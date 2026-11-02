Calvin O’Neil Walters

November 2, 2026

Lori Lynn Kroll

Lori Lynn Kroll

Katie Nelson

November 2, 2026

Lori Lynn Kroll: May 1, 1958 – October 29, 2026 KELSO- Lori Lynn Kroll, age 68, of Kelso, Washington passed away peacefully on October 29th, 2026. She was […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Lori Lynn Kroll

    Lori Lynn Kroll: May 1, 1958 – October 29, 2026

    KELSO- Lori Lynn Kroll, age 68, of Kelso, Washington passed away peacefully on October 29th, 2026. She was born on May 1st, 1958 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Marcia Duden and Donald Borneman, Sr.

    She is survived by her children, Amy and Bryan, 8 grandchildren, 7 siblings, and many friends. Lori will be remembered for her crafty talent, warm strength and devotion to family and friends. She filled her days with gardening, crafting, and caring for the people around her. She made ordinary moments feel special.

    Her family is grateful for the kindness and support shown during this time.

    Katie Nelson

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