Irene Jane Bajema DeVries: August 12, 1940 — October 19, 2026

KELSO- Irene was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father as she was surrounded by her loving family on October 19, 2026. Irene DeVries was born on August 12, 1940, in Lynden, Washington. She attended Lynden Christian Schools, where she met her high school sweetheart, Jay DeVries. They married and moved to Kelso, Washington, where they raised their four daughters. Irene loved children. She owned and operated an in-home daycare for 43 years. She welcomed generations of children into her home, caring for them as her own. Holding babies was one of her greatest joys. Her faith was central to her life. She faithfully attended Calvary Community Church participating in choir, Bible studies and many service groups. Irene and Jay were avid travelers who enjoyed exploring new places and making lasting memories together with family and friends. Her other hobbies included quilting, floral arranging, gardening, canning, baking, antiquing, walking the lake, attending sporting events and hosting family and friends in her home. Irene is lovingly remembered by her four daughters and their husbands: Jayleen and Bill Baker; Kristi and Mitch White; Michelle and Jim Mury; and Bethny and Jon Webb. She was a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to Britton Baker; Morgan and Alexandria Baker and their son Mack; Alexandra and Zach Green and their sons Waylon, Moses, and Peter; Gabriel White; Mickayla and Galen Chastang; Kirstin and Jacob Cockrum; Joshua and Daisy Webb and their son Jetson; and Jacob Webb. Irene will be remembered for her steadfast faith, generous heart, love of children, gift of hospitality, devotion to her family, and the many adventures she shared with Jay. Her legacy of faith and love will live on through the many lives she touched. Irene’s Celebration of Life will be held November 27th @ 1pm at Calvary Community Church 2655 38th Ave. Longview, Wa.