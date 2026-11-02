Calvin O’Neil Walters: November 22, 1926 — October 14, 2026

KELSO- Calvin O’Neil Walters, known affectionately to all as Cal, age 99, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on November 22, 1926, in Portland, Oregon, Cal lived a remarkably full life that spanned a century of historic change. A proud member of the Greatest Generation, he answered the call of duty during World War II, serving honorably in the United States Navy. Flying in high-stakes missions, Cal served as a brave tail gunner on a torpedo bomber until his honorable discharge in 1945 following the conclusion of the war. His courageous military service deeply shaped his patriotism, discipline, and integrity—values that he carried with him for the rest of his days.

Following his military service, Cal settled in Cowlitz County and built a lifelong career at Weyerhaeuser, dedicating 38 years of hard work to the company before his well-earned retirement on July 15, 1982. Remarkably, alongside his full-time career at the mill, Cal pursued his true passion as a rancher. He owned and operated a 200-acre ranch on the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock, where he successfully managed 45 head of Appaloosa horses and more than 70 head of white face cattle. His extraordinary stamina, work ethic, and love for the land defined his everyday life.

Cal was also deeply committed to protecting and serving his local community. He served for many years as a Cowlitz County Sheriff Reservist. Utilizing his specialized skills as an accomplished scuba diver, Cal volunteered for the difficult and vital duty of assisting the department with search and recovery operations for drowned victims. His bravery and willingness to help families during their darkest hours reflected his profound character.

Following his retirement from Weyerhaeuser, Cal remained highly active in civic life. He was a proud, long-time member of the Cowlitz County Eagles and dedicated his time to improving the area by serving on numerous local community boards.

An outdoorsman to his core, Cal possessed a deep reverence for nature and a boundless energy for adventure. He always kept a beautiful, meticulously tended garden and held an enduring love for animals of every kind. Cal truly thrived when he was outside—whether he was hunting, fishing, crabbing on the coast, or heading out to go mining.

Above all his achievements, Cal absolutely loved being surrounded by his friends and family. He was the heart of every gathering and cherished every moment spent together, whether it was at crab camp, holiday gatherings, competitive game nights (which always included 31 or Uno), local community events, birthday parties, or memorable camping trips. His warmth, unique perspective, and gentle heart left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Throughout his long life, Cal was blessed with deep companionship and was joyously married to three lovely ladies: Lois, Barbara, and Carmella. Each of them brought immense happiness to his life, and he loved them all dearly.

Cal is survived by his son, Calvin Oniel Walters, Jr.; his daughters, Susan Lynn and Lois Ray; and his stepchildren, Jeff,, Debbie, Vickie, Pam, John, and Denise. He also leaves behind his many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will continue to cherish his incredible legacy. Cal was preceded in death by his parents, as well as three wives, Lois, Barbara, and Carmella, with whom he is now joyously reunited.

Services will be held at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home (301 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, WA) on Friday, November 6, 2026. A viewing will take place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed immediately by the Funeral Service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A Graveside Service will follow. All friends and family are warmly welcome to attend and celebrate Cal’s extraordinary life.