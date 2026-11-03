Midterm Election Day 2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The big day is finally here! The seemingly endless political ads are about to come to an end. Today is the November 3rd general election, and you have until 8 p.m. to get your ballot returned. Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland says to take control of your vote. She encourages you to return your ballot in person at the elections office or at an official drop box location because, at this point, it is not guaranteed that your ballot will be postmarked in time if it is mailed in.

Your ballot in Cowlitz County includes the top two candidates in each race. As of yesterday, turnout sat at 46.62%.

The races include the closely watched 3rd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and her challenger, Republican State Senator John Braun.

For the 19th and 20th State Legislative Districts, there are two seats up in each. For the 19th District Position 1 race, Democrat Kevin Moynihan is challenging Republican Jim Walsh. For Position 2, incumbent Republican Joel McEntire is facing Democrat Terry Carlson in a rematch from the 2024 election. For the 20th District Position 1 race, Republican incumbent Peter Abbarno faces Democrat Andy Sahn, and in Position 2, Democrat Evan Jones is challenging Republican Ed Orcutt.

The Cowlitz County Commissioner District 3 race has Democrat Chelsea Chandler trying to unseat Republican Richard Dahl.

The only other races in Cowlitz County with multiple candidates are for county clerk and Superior Court Judge Position 4. In the county clerk race, incumbent Staci Myklebust is taking on Ashley White. For Superior Court Judge Position 4, Jill Karmy and Jacob Lervold are facing off.

The city of Longview has Proposition 1 on the ballot, which would raise city property taxes to build a third fire station and add more personnel.

Statewide, there are three initiatives on the ballot and five different State Supreme Court races.

Over in Columbia County, there is a lot on the ballot as well. Several cities are holding city council and mayoral races, along with the congressional race, multiple measures, and more.