Joyce O’Brien: March 8, 1945 – October 24, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- On October 24, 2026, Joyce E. O’Brien passed away peacefully at the age of 81 in Scappoose, Oregon.

She was born in Bremerton, Washington on March 8, 1945 to Benjamin and Grace Jones. She was one of six girls in the family. She attended Madison High school in Portland Oregon and graduated in 1957. Joyce married Maurice R. O’Brien on July 10, 1965 in Portland, Oregon for 61 memorable years and had two children Christina O’Brien and Matthew W. O’Brien.

Joyce lived in the community for 32 years, during that time, she worked at Steinfields Pickle factory for four years, then she worked at Brock Candles up until the closing of the factory in 1990. After the plant closed, she joined CC Rider transportation in St. Helens as a bus driver. For 22 years she transported seniors and children to appointments / school always taking the time to listen to peoples needs. Joyce was a jokester, always ready to provide a quick funny joke or a small jab to lighten their days. Many seniors will remember her by the jokes and hard times she gave them to put a smile on their faces.

After she retired from CC Rider, she dedicated her time to redecorating the house for what it felt like every 30 days. She also enjoyed gardening around the house in which her biggest nemesis was WEEDS. But her biggest objective was provide a cohesive environment for her family and giving her husband a hard time.

She is survived by her husband Maurice R. O’Brien and her children Christina M. O’Brien-Espana, Matthew W. O’Brien, her sister Jean Bell, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Joyce took pride on the patriotism of her two children that later became military veterans.

She will be buried at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Oregon on November 12, 2026 at 2:15p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service.

In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Saint Helens Senior Center in memory of Joyce E. O’Brien.