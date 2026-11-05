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Longview Health Care Foundation Accepting 2027 Grant Applications—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Health Care Foundation Accepting 2027 Grant Applications—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 5, 2026

The Health Care Foundation of Longview is accepting applications for its 2027 grant program, supporting local nonprofit organizations that provide health care services. The foundation awarded more than […]
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    Longview Health Care Foundation Accepting 2027 Grant Applications—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Health Care Foundation of Longview is accepting applications for its 2027 grant program, supporting local nonprofit organizations that provide health care services.

    The foundation awarded more than $586,000 to 10 local nonprofits this year. Now in its 43rd year, they have distributed more than $17 million in grants to organizations promoting physical and mental health and access to care within the Longview hospital service area.

    Applicants must have current 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Applications are due January 31st, with grant decisions expected in April.

    More information and applications are available at thehealthcarefoundation.org.

    Griffin Sauters

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