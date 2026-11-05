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Deer Poached In St. Helens City Limits—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Deer Poached In St. Helens City Limits—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 5, 2026

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect who illegally poached a deer within St. Helens city limits. […]
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    Deer Poached In St. Helens City Limits—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect who illegally poached a deer within St. Helens city limits.

    The 4-by-2 buck was found dead with an arrow protruding from its side in a green space owned by the city near South 7th Street on Monday. The buck was reportedly known to frequent the area, and investigators suspect it was most likely shot in the general area where it was found.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 800-442-0776. Reference case number SP26-359928, there is a $1,000 reward or four preference points.

    Griffin Sauters

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