Mary Frances Wynn-Parcel: June 13, 1942 – October 13, 2026

KELSO- Mary Frances Wynn-Parcel, lovingly known as Nana, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2026, at her home in Kelso, Washington, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones and listening to worship music. She was born on June 13, 1942, in Bluff City, Tennessee.

Mary was one of a kind, remembered as feisty and funny with the biggest heart. She was hardworking, strong, and stubborn in a way that became part of her unmistakable charm. She loved deeply and had a special way of making people feel seen and valued. Whether she was making someone laugh, offering a helping hand, or simply being her sassy and unapologetic self, Mary left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her life was an adventure, filled with experiences and stories worth telling.

She completed her education through the 10th grade and went on to build a life centered on love, faith, and family. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and tending to her plants. She loved to cook, quilt, and crochet, and she cherished being in church. Above all, Mary treasured time with her family, her friends, and especially her grandchildren. The family she built and the generations that followed were her proudest accomplishment. Watching her children grow and seeing her family expand across the generations brought deep meaning to her life.

Those who knew Mary will remember the simple and beautiful moments shared with her: helping in the garden, watching her in the kitchen, or sitting nearby as she worked on a word search book and told her stories. She had a gift for making ordinary time feel memorable. Her family will hold close the laughter she inspired, her generosity, and her wonderful sense of humor.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Jill Pergeil and Maxie Lynn Brown, and by her sons, Ken Wynn, Wesley Wynn, and Aaron Fulmer. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She will also be remembered with enduring love by the generations of family that followed her and by the many friends whose lives were brightened by her presence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Parcel; and her sons, Kelvin Wynn and Bob Wynn.

Mary Frances Wynn-Parcel will be remembered for her strength, her laughter, her faith, and the love she gave so freely. Her memory will live on in the stories shared, the lessons passed down, and the many lives she touched.