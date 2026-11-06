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Rainier Accepting Applications for Vacancy on City Council—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Rainier Accepting Applications for Vacancy on City Council—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 6, 2026

The city of Rainier is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the city council following the resignation of former Council President Michael Kreger last month. The open […]
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    Rainier Accepting Applications for Vacancy on City Council—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The city of Rainier is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the city council following the resignation of former Council President Michael Kreger last month.


    The open Position 6 seat has a term that runs through January 2029. Applicants must live within Rainier city limits and have been a resident for at least one year.


    Applications are available on the city’s website or at Rainier City Hall. The deadline to apply is noon Friday, December 4th.


    The city council plans to review applications and appoint a new councilor during its December 7th meeting.

    Griffin Sauters

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