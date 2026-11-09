US Forest Service Science & Learning Center Closing November 15th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

As Mount St. Helens gets covered in snow for the winter, that means the end of the season for the U.S. Forest Service Science & Learning Center at Coldwater Lake. The Mt. St. Helens Institute says the center will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through this coming Sunday before closing for the winter.

The exciting news is coming in the spring of 2027. The hope is that they will have the long-anticipated reopening of Spirit Lake Highway to Johnston Ridge. That would allow the U.S. Forest Service to move back into the observatory and reopen it to the public.