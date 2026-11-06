Martha Ann Bourdeau: August 8, 1949 – October 5, 2026

LONGVIEW- Martha passed away Oct. 5th 2026. She was married to Robert L. Bourdeau (Bob) in 1966. Bob and Martha’s love story began when Bob was 17 and Martha, 14. They dated for 2 years prior to their marriage. After 60 years their love remained unwavering.

She was Mother of 2, Larry L. Bourdeau and Amy L. (Eiche). 2 Grandsons, Blake Daggett and Jaden Eiche all of Longview.

When Bob and Martha ventured into business, Bob handled the plumbing and Martha was secretary as well as bookkeeper.

Martha was an extraordinary woman, a truly beautiful and compassionate soul. She possessed intelligence, warmth, love and a profound devotion to her family and friends. She was a remarkable wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Martha will be remembered for her quick wit and unique laugh which lit up her face. She had hands of silk after a lifetime of washing dishes. People often complemented her on her radiant smile and undeniable beauty. Besides outer beauty she had a golden heart, always the first to lend a helping hand and assistance anyway she could.

Martha adored her grandsons and loved watching the water fountain, birds and plants out the kitchen window. She was the kind of person who, if you hadn’t spoken to her in months, she would pick up the phone and chat like you had just hung up. Due to this trait she was known for building lifelong relationships.

She will be missed by all in her life.

She was proceeded in death by her father Roy Thompson, Mother Betty Lou Thompson, Brother Darryl Lee Thompson and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.