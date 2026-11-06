Jimmy Dean Gray: September 13, 1952 — October 26, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Jimmy Dean Gray passed away On October 26, 2026. He was surrounded by family in his Castle Rock, WA home of 27 years. Jimmy had been a Cowlitz County resident all of his life and was raised in Castle Rock. Rhonda and Jim met in high school where her mom warned her about dating “Gray boys.” She ignored that warning and they married at 19, spending the next 54 years together. He worked for Weyerhaeuser for 45 years as a weighmaster, eventually ending up in the Longview operation after the closing of the Green Mountain Mill.

Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing were his passions. He predominately hunted on the west side of the Cascades and took yearly trips to northeastern Washington in search of the “Big One.” He enjoyed camping with family and friends, often bringing along one of his three grandchildren. Jimmy had a small farm; he was happy to tell you all about the ins and outs of raising cattle and chickens. In later life, he started taking trips to the Oregon dunes to ride ATV’s with friends.

Jimmy leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Rhonda Gray of Castle Rock, son Lucas Gray (Ashley) of West Linn, daughter Katie Gray of Castle Rock, grandchildren Kennadee Gadbois of Cave Creek, AZ, Kaydence King of Castle Rock and Daxton Gray of West Linn. He also leaves behind brothers Michael Gray of Texas, James “Butch” Gray of Longview, and estranged brother Darrel Gray.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Mae and Ernest Gray, and sister Becky Gray.

Services will be held on November 10 at 2 p.m. at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, WA. A viewing will take place before the service from 1 to 2 p.m.