Seward “Stew” Luhn: January 1937 – October 29, 2026

LONGVIEW- Seward war born in Nebraska and moved to Washington State when he was 4 years old. His family eventually settled in Vader, Washington on a chicken farm which involved everyone in the family working it as they grew up.

He graduated in 1955 from Winlock High School where he served as football manager.

He worked 40 years at Longview Fibre in the Transportation Department. He appreciated and actually enjoyed his job until he retired in 2005.

He enjoyed bowling on the Fibre bowling league for the 40 years and served as secretary/treasurer for 35 of those years.

Family and friends were very important to Stew and he loved to travel. He did may RV trips and cruised with them.

He was an avid Mariner and Seahawks fan. First long RV trip was to Mariner Spring Training in Arizona. During the summers he enjoyed taking his kids and their friends to Mariner games in Seattle.

During the last 25 years there were many trips to Mexico with friends and family as well as the RV trips. He loved it when the kids and grandkids wanted to make these trips with him.

He is survived by his wife, Carol. Daughters Wendy (Mike), Gail (Dwight) and Shelley. Sons Kevin (Janet) and Shawn. Sister Diana (Gil) and brother Phillip and brother-in-law Bob.

Grandchildren Derrick, Whitney, Sarah, Jocelyn, Dylan, Tiare, Marlena, and Isaac. He had 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He felt blessed with many bonus grandchildren gained through son-in-law, Jose Avelar and his siblings and he adored them all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Grace, Brothers, Delbert, LaVern and Neil. Sisters, Hazel Jane, Janice and Marilyn. Granddaughter Marina.