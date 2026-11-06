Ned Norris Moore: February 1, 1936 — October 15, 2026

KELSO- Ned Norris Moore passed away at home in Kelso, Washington, on October 15, 2026, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 1, 1936, in Laurel Hill, Florida, and lived a long life marked by service, warmth, and a generous spirit.

A veteran of the Korean War, Ned served eight years in the United States Marines, an experience that remained one of the proudest accomplishments of his life. During his military years, he also received his GED. His service reflected the dedication, strength, and sense of purpose that stayed with him throughout his life.

Ned was known as someone who was always smiling and ready to lend a hand. He made friends wherever he went, and his easy smile will be remembered by all who knew him. He enjoyed reading, hunting, and woodworking, and he especially loved camping with family and friends. He also treasured traveling and spending winters in Arizona, creating lasting memories with those he loved most.

Above all, Ned will be remembered for the way he brought people together with kindness, friendship, and a welcoming heart. His presence was steady and uplifting, and the time shared with him will remain a lasting gift to his family and friends.

Ned is survived by his beloved wife, Rose Moore; his daughter, Cynthia Moore and Tim; and his grandchildren, Jayme, Justin (Megan), Kasey (Tyler), and Rachelle. And eight Great Grandkids. He leaves behind a family who will continue to carry his memory forward with love, gratitude, and pride.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Moore; his mother, Thelma Moore; his son, Timothy Moore; his brothers, Patrick, Mike, Jerry, and Murry; and his sisters, Thelma and Marilee.

A memorial service will be held on December 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Steele Chapel, 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, Washington 98632.

Ned Norris Moore will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for his service, his kindness, and the joy he found in family, friendship, and time well spent outdoors.