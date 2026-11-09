Wade William Bejcek: October 6, 1970 – October 25, 2026

KELSO- Wade William Bejcek of Kelso, Washington left us unexpectedly on October 25, 2026, in Cowlitz county. He Was 56.

Wade was born October 6, 1970 in Susanville, California to Ronald and Rosemarie Bejcek. He spent much of his childhood involved with 4-H, and as he grew older, helping on the family ranch on Deep Cut Rd, California. He graduated from Lassen High School June 19, 1988.

He went on to earn associate degrees in mathematics and statistics from American River College, followed by a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from California State University Sacramento in 1994. While at the university, he met Lisa Tronvig. They were married from 1993 to 1998 and welcomed their son, Taylor, in 1994.

In August of 1999 he married his wife Jennifer Bejcek. They welcomed their son Spencer Bejcek in 2001, then welcomed their son Collin Bejcek in 2004.

From 1995 to 2011, Wade built a career in finance in the Cowlitz community, first as a manager at Riverview Community Bank and later as the owner of Regal Mortgage Group. He then returned to his teaching roots at R.A. Long High School and continued teaching mathematics in the local area. He spent the last 10 years of his career as a math teacher at Woodland Middle School.

Wade will be remembered as a generous host, building a fire that’s almost too big, keeping your glass full, and listening to good music. Wade was a maker, teacher, husband and father. He loved his family, tradition, live music, the pacific northwest, and God.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Bejcek; his sons Taylor, Spencer, and Collin Bejcek; His daughter-in-law Maddie, wife of Collin. Wade is survived by his sisters Naomi Turner, Holly Carlson Renee Rouse, and his brother Steve Bejcek. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosemarie and Ronald Bejcek.

Please join us in honoring and celebrating Wade’s life on Saturday, November 14th at 1 p.m. at Columbia Heights Assembly of God.

3609 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview, WA

A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your desired charity, in his memory, or his son’s college rocketry team: WSU Vancouver Rocket Club Fund.