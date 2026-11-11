Anne Mette Kristiane Smeenk: October 13, 1959 – October 18, 2026

LONGVIEW- Anne Mette Kristiane Smeenk, 67, of Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2026, in Clackamas, Oregon. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a compassionate physician, a faithful Christian, and a genuinely kind person whose life touched countless people through her family, friendships, medical practice, and service to others.

Anne Mette was born on October 13, 1959, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Harm Pieter Smeenk and Birgit Marie (Rasmussen) Smeenk. She grew up in Bismarck, where she attended Bismarck High School. Her education also included attending Skaarup Husholdning Skole, a home economics school in Skaarup, Denmark, in 1977. She subsequently earned an associate degree from Bismarck State College in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Science and Psychology from the University of North Dakota in 1982.

Anne Mette’s desire to help others led her to follow in her father’s footsteps and pursue a career in medicine. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine in May 1986. She completed her pediatric residency at the Floating Hospital for Infants and Children at New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts in 1989. She then completed a fellowship in Developmental Pediatrics at the Child Development and Rehabilitation Center at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, in 1991. Her commitment to children and their well-being would become the defining focus of her professional life.

Over the course of a 40-year career, Anne Mette became a respected, board-certified pediatrician whose compassion and dedication made a lasting difference in the lives of children and families. Her medical career took her to several locations, including the Kitsap Children’s Clinic in Bremerton, Washington; Medcenter One in Bismarck, North Dakota; Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii; and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Military Clinic in Belgium.

While accompanying her husband, who was serving as a United States Army officer in Belgium, Anne Mette volunteered as a physician in 2000-2002 through the American Red Cross at the SHAPE Military Clinic. There, she cared for children representing more than 30 countries, including NATO member nations, Russia, and Eastern European partners. Her willingness to serve families from many different backgrounds reflected her belief that compassion and quality medical care know no national boundaries.

In July 2002, Anne Mette and her family moved to Longview from Belgium. She joined the Child and Adolescent Clinic in Longview, where she practiced medicine from 2002 until her death. During those years, she became a familiar and trusted presence to generations of local families. She was one of the area’s foremost authorities in diagnosis and care of autistic children. For the final two years of her career, she served as the clinic’s medical director. She also represented the clinic on numerous committees with the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Washington Health Care Authority.

Anne Mette’s dedication to her profession extended well beyond the examination room. She was an active member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Her commitment to community service was equally evident through her involvement with the Kelso Rotary Club and her service on the boards of directors of Core Health, Parent’s Place, LifeWorks of Cowlitz County, and Three Rivers Christian School. She generously shared her time, knowledge, and leadership with organizations working to improve the lives of others.

Her Christian faith was another important part of her life. Anne Mette participated in several overseas Christian mission trips. Her travels took her to Uganda, the Philippines, Belize, and Ecuador, where she used her medical skills to care for those in need. These trips reflected her desire to put her faith into action and to serve people regardless of where they lived or the circumstances they faced.

Outside of medicine and community service, Anne Mette enjoyed swimming, hiking, and reading. Above all, she treasured her role as a mother and the time she spent with her family. Her family was at the center of her life, and she embraced motherhood with the same love, patience, and devotion that characterized every other aspect of her life.

Those who knew Anne Mette will remember her for her humility, openness, and extraordinary kindness. She was adored by her family and friends, as well as by the many patients and parents whose lives she touched. She never sought recognition or attention for her accomplishments. Instead, she quietly went about caring for others, offering encouragement, listening without judgment, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and guiding people with differing viewpoints to common good. Her gentle nature and genuine concern for others made people feel welcome, cared for, and valued.

Anne Mette leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond her medical accomplishments. It lives on in the children she cared for, the families she supported, the colleagues and friends she inspired, the communities she served, and, most importantly, the family she loved. Her life was one of service, faith, compassion, and love. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Anne Mette was preceded in death by her parents, Harm and Birgit Smeenk. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Rentner, of Longview, Washington. They were married on July 17, 1994, in Seabeck, Washington. She also leaves behind their three sons: Erik Rentner of Longview; Karsten Rentner of San Clemente, California; and Jeffrey Rentner of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as her granddaughter, Natalie Rentner of Nashville. Anne Mette also cherished loved ones whom she embraced as her own children: Landen Marsh of Longview, and Jennifer Anglin of Tacoma, Washington, along with Jennifer’s son, Dwight Anglin. She is further survived by her three siblings: Jennifer Broadstone of Seattle, Washington; Lars Smeenk of St. Paul, Minnesota; and Pieter Smeenk of Ashland, Oregon.

A memorial service celebrating Anne Mette’s life will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Father’s House Church, 1228 Washington Way, Longview, Washington. Her remains will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery on November 30, 2026, in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dr. Smeenk’s name to Autism Speaks or the American Cancer Society.