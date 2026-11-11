Rebecca Suzanne Petersen: February 23, 1949 – November 5, 2026

Our Sweet mom, Rebecca “Sue” Petersen, age 77, of Columbia City, Oregon, formerly of Alto (and Flint, Lennon, and Oscada) Michigan passed away at home with family by her side into the loving arms of Jesus her Savior, Thursday, November 5, 2026, after an admirable fight with cancer.

Mom was born Febuary 23, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Douglas and Viva (Merow) Elrod. She grew up in Flint, Michigan, meeting the love of her life, Jerry Petersen, on her first day on the job at Walgreens in the Dort Mall during her senior year (1967) at Flint Southwestern High School. She fondly recalled that he came in wearing a light teal colored shirt, khaki jeans , and sneakers, eating an orange pinapple ice cream cone, and asked “you’re new here, aren’t you?” That day forward she anticipated his visits, always on the lookout for his Pontiac LeMans, often having lunch with him before his shift at Fisher Body. They married June 10, 1967, and were togther untill dad passed away nearly 53 years later.

Mom had varied employment throughout the years – selling men’s suits at Sears, as a florist, as an EMT, and finally, after enrolling in college as an adult, as a RN at Hurley Hospital. One role that was near and dear to her heart though, was a volunteer at her children’s and grandchildren’s school when they were little, where she was appropriately voted “best cookie maker” by the teachers.

Sue is survived by her children Duane (Connie) Petersen, Kimberly Petersen (Mark Sanchez), and Traci (Jim) Wolfe, grandchildren Hannah (Drue) Konicki, Kailee Petersen, Claire (Ben) Barr, Owen Wolfe, and Neil Wolfe, great-granddaughters Eden and Maeve Konicki, brother Ron Elrod, sister Stephanie Cheney, sisters-in-law Karen (Jim) Dieckmann, Judy Drago, Kathy Haynes, Cyndie (Scott) Walstra, many nieces, and nephews, extended family, and best friends Sandy and Stan Pruett

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry, parents Douglas and Viva Elrod, in laws Donna and Henry Miller, and Donald Petersen, sister and brother-in-law Renna and William Caudle, brother-in-law Michael Haynes, niece Collen Caudle, nephew Jeff Haynes, and great niece Isabelle Moustakas.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.