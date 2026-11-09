Kaison Eugene Preston Heidler: June 11, 2007 — November 1, 2026

LONGVIEW- On November 1, 2026, our sweet Kaison Eugene Preston Heidler, age 19, was called home to Heaven. Born on June 11, 2007, in Portland, Oregon. Kaison’s life was filled with challenges that most of us could never imagine. He faced many struggles throughout his life because of his disabilities, but through it all, he showed us a kind of strength, love, and beauty that words could never fully describe.

Kaison may never have spoken a single word during his time on this earth, but his life spoke volumes. He taught everyone around him lessons that cannot be learned from books or explained through words. He taught us about patience, compassion, unconditional love, finding joy in the simplest things, and appreciating each moment we are given. His voice was never heard, but his presence was felt deeply by everyone fortunate enough to know and love him.

Kaison found happiness in life’s simplest pleasures. He loved cuddles, being warm and cozy, being in the water, listening to music, and, most of all, spending time surrounded by his loved ones. Those little moments were his special kind of happiness, and they became some of our most treasured memories. A warm embrace, a familiar voice, a favorite song, or simply being together meant so much. It is often said that the simplest things in life are the most important, and Kaison showed us just how true that is.

Kaison leaves behind a family whose hearts are forever changed by his life. He will be deeply missed by his dad, Jesse Heidler, his mom, Tia Heidler, his older brother, Kobee Heidler, and his younger brother, Kashdyn Heidler, who loved him so deeply. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandparents, Gary and Terri Beam, and Tom and Marisha Brooks, along with multiple uncles, aunties, and cousins, who were part of his life and his extended circle of love.

Kaison was also loved by the Center for Medically Fragile Children team, who cared for him throughout the years and became so much more than caregivers. They became an extension of our family, sharing in his journey, celebrating his life, caring for his needs, and surrounding him with love along the way. We are forever grateful for the compassion, patience, kindness, and genuine love they showed our sweet boy. Thank you for loving Kaison like family and for being part of his life. We know he touched your hearts just as much as you touched his. Our family will forever carry gratitude for the special place you held in Kaison’s life.

There is one very special part of Kaison’s story that brings both heartbreak and comfort. His twin brother was stillborn, and while our hearts have carried the sadness of that separation for so many years, we find comfort in imagining them together again. We picture Kaison being welcomed into Heaven by God with open arms, reunited at last with his twin brother, Kwynn, free from pain and suffering, no longer limited by the challenges his body placed upon him. We find peace in knowing that he is finally healed, whole, and experiencing a happiness beyond anything we could ever give him here on earth.

It is difficult to say goodbye to someone whose life was so important in ours. There will be an emptiness where his cuddles once were, a quietness where his presence once filled a room, and countless moments when we will wish we could hold him just one more time. We will miss the little things, the familiar routines, and the privilege of simply having him here with us.

Kaison’s life was never measured by the words he spoke, the things he could or could not do, or the limitations of his disabilities. His life was measured by the love he gave and the love he inspired. He taught us to be grateful for the abilities we often take for granted, for the things our bodies allow us to do, and for all the little and big things we are capable of doing each day. He showed us the importance of appreciating life’s simplest blessings, loving without conditions, and that gifts often come in the quietest of forms.

Kaison, you were loved beyond measure, more than words could ever express. Thank you for teaching us to slow down, to love more deeply, to celebrate the little things, and to see the world with more compassion. You left pieces of yourself in every heart you touched.

Rest peacefully, baby. No more struggles. No more pain. Just warmth, love, and the beautiful reunion with God in Heaven and your twin brother that we know was waiting for you.

Until we meet again, our sweet Kaison. You will forever be our Bugaboos, forever loved, and forever missed.

A service to celebrate and honor Kaison’s life will be held on November 14, 2026, at 11:00am at Newlife Church in Longview, WA. All who knew Kaison, loved him, or wish to join us in remembering his life are welcome. We would be honored to have you join us as we celebrate the time we were blessed to have him and the lasting love he leaves behind.