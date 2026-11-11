Lois Charlene Weddle: December 4, 1944 — November 3, 2026

KELSO- Lois Charlene Weddle, born Lois Charlene Carr and affectionately known as “Nana,” passed away on November 3, 2026, in Kelso, Washington, after a period of failing health. She was born on December 4, 1944, in Salem, Oregon, and lived a life marked by devotion, warmth, faith, and a deep love for family.

A graduate of North Salem High School, Lois built a life rich in care for others and steadfast commitment to the people and callings that mattered most to her. For more than 50 years, she served lovingly as a pastor’s wife, a role she counted among her proudest blessings. She also found great joy in teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, sharing her faith with tenderness and dedication. Those who knew her remember a woman of remarkable heart: loving, compassionate, forgiving, and gifted with a wonderful sense of humor. She was loved by all, and above all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Lois delighted in the simple and beautiful pleasures of life. She was an avid reader who especially loved the works of James Patterson. Her hands were rarely idle, as she enjoyed ceramics and many other craft projects, including creating several nativity scenes that reflected both her creativity and her love of Christmas. Christmas held a special place in her heart because it meant the family was gathered close. She also enjoyed snowbirding in Yuma, Arizona, and treasured the seasons of rest and sunshine found there.

Some of Lois’s happiest memories were made traveling extensively with her husband, Jim. Together they shared many adventures, and their favorite journey took them to the Holy Land, where they renewed their vows at Cana in Galilee. Their marriage was one of enduring love and partnership, and celebrating 53 years together stood among the milestones she held most dear. Their 50th anniversary, celebrated in Hawaii, was another cherished occasion in a life filled with gratitude for family and faith.

Her greatest pride was found in the people she loved. In addition to her beloved husband, Jim Weddle, Lois is survived by her children and their families: daughter Dana Thomson and family, daughter Tammy Hulet and family, daughter Tina Bolar and family, son Bill Weddle and family, daughte Julie Weddle, and sons Tim Weddle and Jamie Weddle.. She is also survived by her dear sister, Linda Kiewel and family. Lois dearly loved Linda, and she also held close her many cherished friends, whose companionship blessed her life in countless ways. Her children and grandchildren were among her proudest accomplishments, and the love she poured into them will remain one of her finest legacies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Juanita Clubb, her father, Charles Carr, and by her brothers, Chuck Carr and Bob Carr.

A memorial service will be held on December 5, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Steele Chapel, 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, Washington 98632.

Lois Charlene Weddle will be remembered for the grace with which she lived, the faith that guided her, the laughter she shared, and the unwavering love she gave so freely. Her life was a blessing to her family, her friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.