Woman Killed in 1991 Crash in Kalama Finally Identified—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A woman killed more than three and a half decades ago on Interstate 5 in Kalama has finally been identified.

The Washington State Patrol and Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office say the woman, previously known as “Helen Doe,” was identified as Mary Ellen “Mollie” McCullough through advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy.

McCullough was born in Ohio in 1957 and was 34 years old when she died. Investigators say she had left home in 1991 and was traveling as a passenger in a southbound tractor-trailer when it was involved in a fiery crash near Kalama on May 14th. The resulting blaze killed both the truck driver and McCullough and made it very difficult to identify them.

Detectives reopened the case back in September and used DNA testing to develop family leads. A detective was able to contact McCullough’s brother, and additional family DNA testing confirmed her identity.

Her family plans to have her cremated and bring her ashes back to her birthplace in Ohio to be reunited with them.