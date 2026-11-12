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Timber Mill Pizza Opening Date—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Timber Mill Pizza Opening Date—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 12, 2026

The building that once held the Longview cult classic, Bruno’s Pizza, will return to serving pizza next week. The new restaurant, known as “Timber Mill Pizza,” will open […]
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    Timber Mill Pizza Opening Date—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The building that once held the Longview cult classic, Bruno’s Pizza, will return to serving pizza next week.

    The new restaurant, known as “Timber Mill Pizza,” will open at 1108 Washington Way next Tuesday, November 17th. Yesterday, the owners, who also own HomeTown Pizza in Rainier, announced they would have a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. They stated, “What started as a vision has turned into something we’re incredibly proud to share with our community. From the sawdust-inspired details to the pizzas coming out of our ovens, every little piece of Timber Mill has been a labor of love.”

    Griffin Sauters

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