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Delays on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County, November 12th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Delays on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County, November 12th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 11, 2026

There will be some tree branch removal work happening tomorrow on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County, causing delays. The Washington State Department of Transportation says the right […]
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    Delays on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County, November 12th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    There will be some tree branch removal work happening tomorrow on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County, causing delays.

    The Washington State Department of Transportation says the right lane on the eastbound side of the roadway will be closed between East Deep River Road at milepost 11 and Miller Point Road at milepost 12.2 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. During this time, flaggers will direct travelers through the area.

    The work is being done to improve visibility for drivers and reduce the risk of falling trees or branches.

    Griffin Sauters

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