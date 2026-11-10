City of Longview Auctioning Former Hope Village Pallet Homes and Facilities—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The official final days of Longview’s Hope Village are upon us. The city is auctioning off the 50 pallet homes and other buildings that were part of the former shelter. This comes after the city opted to close the shelter indefinitely last year.

City Information Officer Angela Abel says they issued a request for proposals to give local organizations an opportunity to acquire the structures first but received no responses. The auction includes the 50 pallet homes, two bathroom facilities, and a laundry building.

Hope Village closed in September 2025 after the city lost funding to operate the transitional housing community. The Longview City Council voted in June 2026 to declare the structures surplus and sell them, initially giving local faith-based and religious organizations the first opportunity to purchase them before moving to a public auction.

The pallet homes include a variety of features, with some equipped with heating, air conditioning, electrical outlets, and furnishings. The online auction is currently underway and closes November 25th. Interested buyers can find the listings through J. Stout Auctions by searching for “Pallet.” Preview opportunities are available Friday, November 20th, Monday, November 23rd, and Tuesday, November 24th. To schedule a preview or ask questions about the auction, you can contact them at 888-230-8840.

The buildings are located at the former Hope Village site on Alabama Street. Proceeds are going back into the city’s general fund to support services such as public safety, parks, and streets.