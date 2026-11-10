Former Seattle Marinier Dave Elder Injuried & His Wife Susan Killed in a Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Yakima residents were sending prayers and condolences to the Edler family Monday after a Sunday crash in the West Valley that injured former mayor and former Seattle Mariner Dave Edler and killed his wife, Susan.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Ford Bronco Sport had collided head-on and were in a ditch on the side of the road. The Edlers were in the Bronco and were taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where Susan was pronounced dead, a probable cause affidavit said. Dave was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with two broken arms and facial injuries, and was in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The Ram’s driver, Trevor Allen Stockton, 26, of Yakima was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault while under the influence of intoxicants Sunday.

The Edlers were leaders in the Yakima Foursquare Church for 30 years. Dave Edler was on the Yakima City Council from 2003-06 and served as mayor from 2006-10. He was a Seattle Mariners third baseman from 1980-83.

Current Lower Columbia College outfielder Grady Edler is the nephew of the Edlers.

Dave Edler is a Yakima baseball legend. He played on the Yakima Beetles team with teammate Jamie Allen when they won the Legion national championship, and they both ended up in the major leagues as teammates with the Mariners.

Susan Edler is described by friends as a bright light who was always looking to help others.