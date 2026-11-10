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Port of Longview & Nutrien Reach Tentative Agreement for Fertilizer Export Terminal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Port of Longview & Nutrien Reach Tentative Agreement for Fertilizer Export Terminal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 10, 2026

The Port of Longview and Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien have reached tentative agreements on plans for a potential $500 million to $1 billion fertilizer export terminal along the […]
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    Port of Longview & Nutrien Reach Tentative Agreement for Fertilizer Export Terminal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Port of Longview and Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien have reached tentative agreements on plans for a potential $500 million to $1 billion fertilizer export terminal along the Columbia River at the port.

    Andre Stepankowsky of Lower Columbia Currents reports that the agreements cover lease terms for up to 105 acres of port property and how the two sides will share tens of millions of dollars in upfront development costs, including new rail lines and a dock.

    An economic analysis estimates the project would create about 660 construction jobs across the Pacific Northwest between 2027 and 2032, as well as 315 permanent jobs statewide by 2032. About 190 of those permanent jobs are expected to be right here in Cowlitz County.

    The analysis also projects roughly $12 million in annual taxes and fees statewide, with about 80 percent going to local governments and taxing districts.

    The project is still subject to further design, engineering, regulatory, and permitting work. Nutrien says it has not made a final investment decision, and the timeline and total cost remain undetermined.

    Griffin Sauters

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