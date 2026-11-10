Delays on Northbound I-5 in Kelso for Guardrail Repairs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Be prepared for possible additional travel time on your commute this morning if you are driving on northbound Interstate 5 through Kelso.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will be replacing a damaged guardrail at the Exit 36 off-ramp.

Work will be happening between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the left lane. During this time, the left lane to Talley Way will be closed. Exit 36 will still be accessible, and travelers will use the right shoulder of the ramp to exit the highway.