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Rainbow Trout Being Stocked in Local Lakes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Rainbow Trout Being Stocked in Local Lakes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 11, 2026

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is stocking more than 82,000 jumbo rainbow trout in 30 lakes statewide ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, giving anglers a […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Rainbow Trout Being Stocked in Local Lakes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is stocking more than 82,000 jumbo rainbow trout in 30 lakes statewide ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, giving anglers a chance to skip the Black Friday shopping crowds and get outdoors.

    In our area, Kress Lake in Kalama will be getting stocked up. 

    The trout can weigh up to three pounds and measure up to 17 inches long. 

    More information about stocking locations and fishing access is available through the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

    Griffin Sauters

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