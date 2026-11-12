Longview City Council Preview 2027 Utility Rates—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tonight, the Longview City Council will be covering everyone’s not-so-favorite topic: proposed utility rate adjustments for 2027.

There will be a presentation from Public Works Director Chris Collins on 2027 utility projects and rates to start off the meeting. He will go over the statistics behind why staff is recommending the sewer, water, and stormwater rate increases. The full 26-page presentation is available now in the agenda packet on the City of Longview’s website.

Staff’s recommended action is a 4.3% increase for water rates, 5.3% for sewer, and a monthly stormwater utility base rate of $20.72 per Equivalent Residential Unit.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Longview City Council Chambers.