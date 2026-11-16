Margaret Louise Forbis: July 4, 1960 — October 15, 2026

LONGVIEW- Margaret Louise Forbis, lovingly known as Marge, passed away on October 15, 2026, in Longview, Washington. She was born on July 4, 1960, in Antioch, California. She died of natural causes after several strokes, when her heart stopped.

Marge will be remembered as an amazing, lovable, and trusting woman whose love for her family was endless. Very loving and caring by nature, she would do anything and everything for those she loved. Family was everything to her, and the depth of her devotion shaped the way she lived each day. Her loved ones will remember her as someone who made life warmer, kinder, and more complete simply by being herself.

She loved to shop and especially enjoyed shopping for the people she loved. Giving to others brought her happiness, and she found great joy in spending time with her family. Holidays were among the most treasured parts of her life, and those gatherings created some of the most cherished memories for the people who knew her best. She had a special way of making holidays feel complete, surrounding her family with love and togetherness. She also dearly loved her puppy, Snickers, who brought her comfort and companionship.

Among her proudest accomplishments was becoming a Pharmacy Tech, an achievement that reflected her dedication and perseverance. Even so, her greatest pride and joy was always her family. The love she gave so freely, and the care she showed in both large and small ways, will remain a lasting part of her legacy.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Forbis, and by her children, Nicole Bugg, Jon Forbis, Josh Forbis, and Jason Forbis. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Ricky Bugg, and her daughter-in-law, Liz Forbis. Her love continues through her grandchildren, Alexa Bugg, Maleen Bugg, Kayleilah Forbis, Bentlee Bugg, Aryana, and Brendan Forbis, each of whom was part of the family she treasured so deeply. Those closest to Marge carry forward the memory of her generosity, her caring heart, and the steady love she gave to her family every day.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Forbis, and her mother, Harriette Forbis.

Her family misses her deeply, and life will not be the same without her. In keeping with what she would have wanted, her loved ones will gather for a small family get-together to honor her life, share memories, and celebrate the love she gave so freely. She will be remembered always and held close in the hearts of those who loved her.