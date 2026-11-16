Maria Miller (Corsi): October 4, 1937 – November 5, 2026

LONGVIEW- Maria Miller (Corsi) passed away peacefully at home in Longview, Washington, on November 5, 2026, at the age of 89, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on October 4, 1937, in Cittanova, Italy. Maria is survived by her five children, Chuck Miller (Lori), Pam Neufeldt (Ron), Carla Nichols (Jim), Diane Miller, and Lance Miller; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Annie, Ashley, Lauren, Johna, Rosa, and Courtney; several great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Donna and Rita. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Miller; her parents, Ferruccio and Onoria Corsi; and her sister, Edda.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Longview Eagles. Family and friends are invited to gather for an Italian-themed dinner to share stories, enjoy good food, and remember Maria. May she rest in peace.