Suspected Fentanyl and Firearm Located in Castle Rock Vehicle Search—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Castle Rock Police Department has gotten suspected fentanyl off the streets after a traffic stop earlier this month.

On November 8th, around 8:30 p.m., a Castle Rock police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Huntington Avenue North. During the stop, the 38-year-old driver, Brittany Guzman, was found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Initially, she was cited for misdemeanor possession and released.

Officers temporarily seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant, which led to the discovery of several small baggies containing suspected powder fentanyl, a digital scale, and a firearm inside the vehicle.

After this discovery, Guzman was located, arrested, and given an additional charge of possession with intent to deliver.