Longview Freedom Market Burglary—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

November 16, 2026

Margaret Louise Forbis

November 16, 2026

Suspected Fentanyl and Firearm Located in Castle Rock Vehicle Search—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Suspected Fentanyl and Firearm Located in Castle Rock Vehicle Search—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 16, 2026

The Castle Rock Police Department has gotten suspected fentanyl off the streets after a traffic stop earlier this month. On November 8th, around 8:30 p.m., a Castle Rock […]
    Read the Full Story
    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Suspected Fentanyl and Firearm Located in Castle Rock Vehicle Search—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Castle Rock Police Department has gotten suspected fentanyl off the streets after a traffic stop earlier this month.

    On November 8th, around 8:30 p.m., a Castle Rock police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Huntington Avenue North. During the stop, the 38-year-old driver, Brittany Guzman, was found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Initially, she was cited for misdemeanor possession and released.

    Officers temporarily seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant, which led to the discovery of several small baggies containing suspected powder fentanyl, a digital scale, and a firearm inside the vehicle.

    After this discovery, Guzman was located, arrested, and given an additional charge of possession with intent to deliver.

    Griffin Sauters

    Leave a Reply

    KLOG_SubHeader_4
    Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

    Related LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS BROUGHT TO YOU BY

    Get Digital Targeted Advertising
    Listen to Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG Live