Longview City Council Votes for Utility Rate Increases—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview City Council has approved all three staff-recommended utility rate increases for 2027, with Mayor Erik Halvorson and Councilmember Keith Young being the only two who voted in opposition.

The approved increases are 5.3% for sewer rates, 4.3% for water rates, and 3.8% for stormwater. Public Works Director Chris Collins presented the recommendations, explaining that they are based on a Longview-specific inflation rate of 3.8%, with additional increases for sewer and water to help pay for long-term infrastructure needs.

The sewer increase includes an additional 1.5% above inflation because the system is currently estimated to be 29% underfunded for long-term infrastructure replacement. The water increase includes an additional half-percent because that system is about 22% underfunded.

Before the council approved the water increase, Halvorson, Young, and Councilmember Kalei LaFave attempted to amend the proposal to remove the additional half-percent and limit the increase to just the inflationary adjustment. Halvorson argued that constituents have made it very clear that they are against these increases.

Councilmembers Chris Bryant and Wayne Nichols argued that if they don’t have the funds for work now, they will fall behind and possibly have to pay more later.

The amendment ultimately did not pass in a 3-4 vote.

Collins outlined several projects the increases will help fund, including more than $2 million in sewer lining work expected to go out for bids in early 2027, sewer improvements in Columbia Heights, and ongoing water transmission main construction budgeted at about $3 million annually.

The stormwater increase was limited to the inflationary adjustment while the city completes a condition survey and master plan for that system. This makes the monthly stormwater utility base rate $20.72 per Equivalent Residential Unit.

Collins said the proposed rates remain below national averages and that making modest increases each year is preferable to waiting and imposing much larger rate hikes later.