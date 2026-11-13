23rd Avenue Structure Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A bedroom burned, but thanks to quick work from the Longview Fire Department, a house fire was quickly knocked down last night.

At around 10:35 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of 23rd Avenue in the Old West Side. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from the residence, with an active fire in a rear bedroom. Longview police were already on scene and assisted the homeowner in safely getting out.

Firefighters quickly initiated an interior fire attack and got the flames knocked down, preventing the fire from spreading beyond the bedroom where it started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but crews suspect it was ignited by a candle. They also say they did not find any working smoke alarms in the residence.

Fire Battalion Chief Eric Koreis wants the public to use this as a learning experience. He stated in the release, “Candles may seem harmless, but an open flame near combustible decorations can quickly turn into a serious fire. We encourage everyone to keep candles well away from anything that can burn and never leave them unattended. Just as importantly, working smoke alarms provide the early warning people need to escape a fire safely.”