Expect delays later this morning and into the early afternoon on Interstate 5 northbound in the Kalama and Kelso areas as tree removal work is underway.

The Washington Department of Transportation says work will start between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the right lane of the freeway closed between Owl Creek Road at milepost 35 and Brookside Drive at milepost 36. After that, crews will move down to the onramp from Kalama River Road at milepost 32.4 between noon and 2 p.m.

This work is being done to remove dead, damaged, or unstable trees that could fall into the roadway.