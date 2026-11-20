Nippon Dynawave Packaging has a new president, and it’s a name familiar in the community. Brian Wood started in the role this week.

Wood’s appointment comes after Matt Peerboom stepped down earlier this month. Vice President of Finance Yusuke Mano briefly took over Peerboom’s duties in an interim role.

Wood, who’s also a Kelso City Council member, previously worked for the company as the Director of Support Services. Nippon said in a release that Wood is coming into the role with nearly four decades of industry experience, including extensive experience overseeing environmental compliance and government affairs at the Longview facility.

In a statement, Wood said, “I’m honored to lead Nippon Dynawave into its next chapter. I’m committed to transparent leadership, accountability and a continued focus on the people who depend on this company.”

Nippon says that under Wood’s leadership, they will continue to safely and compliantly return to operations while cooperating fully with the agencies investigating the May 26 incident.