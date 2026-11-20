Expect delays on West Side Highway today in Longview as a signal pole is being replaced.

The work will be happening from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. right at the Nevada Drive intersection with West Side Highway, near the Bags & Brews Tiny Tap House. During that time, a single lane will be closed, and flaggers will direct travelers through the intersection.

The Washington State Patrol says replacing aging or damaged signal poles helps keep traffic signals secure and reduces the risk of a pole falling onto the roadway.