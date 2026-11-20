Friday:

The Sons of Norway Holiday Market is on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop butikk items and handmade gifts from local artists while you enjoy Scandinavian foods like lefse, cookies, jams, breads, meatballs, and split pea soup.

Lanford Wilson’s The Mimers of Eldritch is this Friday at 11 a.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts. It’s a murder trial in a small, decaying town that isn’t as straightforward as it initially seems.

The LCC Symphonic Band’s performance, “In the First Place…,” features musical “firsts.” Catch it at the Rose Center for the Arts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Catch the 46th annual Seattle Comedy Competition at the Columbia Theatre! Friday at 7:30 p.m. Ten comics compete for five finalist slots, and YOUR applause is the vote!

Saturday:

The 15th annual Artisan Market on Wohl Road is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Longview Laestadian Lutheran Church. Come for winter decor, handcrafted leather and wooden items, delicious baked goods, an awesome raffle, and more!

Everyone is welcome to the Great Winter Bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalama Nazarene Church. Vendors will have gifts, crafts, and drinks, and the Girl Scout troop will have a gift-wrapping table for your convenience.

Get your holiday shopping done early! The Holiday Madness Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lakeside Event Center in Longview. Come shop local vendors while kids enjoy a craft table.

The Rose Valley Artisan Market and Legendary Bake Sale will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rose Valley Grange in Kelso. Come enjoy 18 different local vendors, the bake sale everyone looks forward to all year round, a Santa visit from noon to 2 p.m., and a great raffle!

Woodland’s largest annual bazaar is back for the 45th year! The Snowflake Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodland High School. Up to 70 vendors gather in the Commons with handcrafted goods, fresh-baked treats, and unique finds for you to browse.

Come find handmade arts and crafts made by local artists at the Deck the Halls Holiday Bazaar Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the River Life Interpretive Center in Skamokawa.

The 2026 Holiday Model Train & Toy Swap Meet is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Event Center.

Everyone’s welcome to SHOP EARLY, SHOP LOCAL at Three Rivers Crossing! Get ready for the holidays on Saturday by browsing artisan goods, clothing, accessories, home decor, handmade items, and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the mall.

Celebrate 251 years of the Marine Corps with the Mt. St. Helens Marine Corps League #889! All Marine vets and their families are invited to the Columbia Inn Restaurant in Kalama at 2 p.m. Saturday.

It’s a ski and snowboarding movie premiere Saturday at 7 p.m. at Ashtown Brewery. All ages welcome! Come for great food and drinks, a unique premiere especially fun for all winter sports lovers, and a raffle!

Turkey Bingo, all to benefit the Woodland Grange Hall building renovation fund, is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Woodland High School.

Sunday:

TICKETS ARE NOW SOLD OUT – The 9th annual Grandparents/Grandchildren Ball will be at the Cowlitz County Event Center Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.