Nippon Dynawave has been given over 10 million dollars in state penalties, and there could be potential criminal prosecution as a result of the May 26th Nippon Dynawave disaster that killed 11 workers.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries says its highest penalty in state history comes after Nippon knew the caustic white liquor tank, which collapsed and released over 900,000 gallons of the liquid, was far below the minimum safety thickness for 43 weeks, yet continued operating it without taking steps to fix the issue.

L&I says the company’s inaction led to the worst industrial disaster in modern state history. The fines come due to dozens of violations related to the tank that failed, other tanks on the site, the company’s emergency response, and environmental impact.

The biggest fine is a $9.17 million dollar workplace safety and health penalty. The agency cited 75 violations of state workplace safety requirements during the six-month investigation. The majority of the violations stem from the investigation finding that Nippon had knowledge, at least as early as August 2025, that the walls of the tank were far too thin, making the tank not fit for service. Investigators say the company received three separate reports between August 2025 and February 2026 identifying serious corrosion and discussing options to repair the tank, reduce its operating capacity, or take it out of service, but no action was taken.

L&I says it will refer this case to the appropriate authorities for potential criminal prosecution because the violations were considered willful and directly contributed to the deaths of workers.

Over six months, the agency says investigators interviewed more than 70 witnesses and reviewed more than 40,000 documents. Investigators also found failures in the company’s emergency response planning and training, which contributed to four additional injuries, as well as problems with inspections and maintenance of other chemical tanks at the mill.

The Department of Ecology is imposing another 961,000 dollars in penalties and emergency response cost recovery, including 296,500 dollars in environmental fines and 665,000 dollars to reimburse the state for emergency response costs. The spill contaminated storm drains and the mill’s wastewater treatment system, with some white liquor reaching the Columbia River. A nearby ditch also experienced widespread fish deaths, with impacts continuing for more than a week.

L&I Director Joel Sacks said in the release, “Our findings are shocking and heartbreaking. Nippon Dynawave had all the information they needed to act, but they didn’t listen to alarms their consultants and staff were raising. Tragically, there are 11 families whose loved ones never came home as a result, and many others whose lives will be changed forever.”