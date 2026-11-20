Wahkiakum County is facing significant budget challenges heading into 2027, with declining revenue and rising staffing costs prompting proposed cuts across county government.

The county’s proposed budget includes cuts to every department, potential layoffs, elimination of park funding, and possible closure of the KM Solid Waste Site.

The proposal also eliminates funding for the Cathlamet swimming pool, library, Historical Society, and Wahkiakum Animal Advocates Group.

County officials are encouraging residents to participate in the budget process and provide input on the proposed cuts. A workshop on the future of the Johnson Park facility is scheduled for next Tuesday at 11 a.m.