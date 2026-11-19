After months of high gasoline prices, Washington drivers are finally starting to get some relief.

According to AAA, the state average is down more than 64 cents from a month ago, with the average today sitting at $4.74. This is still far higher than the average in Washington a year ago, which was $4.18.

In Cowlitz County, we’re sitting slightly below the state average at $4.60 per gallon.

Statewide diesel prices have not seen the same level of relief, with the average gallon costing $6.96, down just 33 cents from a month ago.