The Kelso City Council has finalized a 1% property tax increase for 2027, approving the measure in a 4-3 vote last night.

Mayor Veryl Anderson and Councilmembers Jim Hill, Brian Wood, and Mike Karnofski voted in favor, with Councilmembers Jackie Collins, Lisa Alexander, and Keenan Harvey in opposition.

The increase will generate an additional $18,292 for the city next year. Combined with revenue from new construction and other adjustments, the city will generate about $84,400 more next year, bringing the total funding from property taxes in 2027 to $1.9 million.

For a home assessed at $400,000, the 1% increase amounts to about $4.43 more per year, with that same home’s estimated total city property tax assessment being $459.95.

The vote came after the City Council presented the preliminary 2027-2028 budget, which includes projected financial shortfalls.

The council first voted in favor of the increase at the November 3rd meeting during a first reading, also in a 4-3 vote. State law allows cities to raise their property tax levy by up to 1% annually without putting the increase before voters.