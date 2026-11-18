Razor clam digging remains on hold at Long Beach because marine toxin levels continue to be elevated.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says Long Beach and Twin Harbors are still closed until further notice after tests found domoic acid levels in razor clams remain above state health guidelines.

The continued closures were announced yesterday as the department announced the next round of digging at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches will go ahead next week.

Razor clam populations at Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain near average, but those beaches cannot open until testing confirms toxin levels have dropped to safe levels.