A Castle Rock man has been sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to drunk driving through a fatal crash scene on Spirit Lake Highway and seriously injuring a Cowlitz County deputy coroner back in January.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says 43-year-old Michael Sturgill pleaded guilty to vehicular assault while driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. The January 24th crash happened while law enforcement and the coroner’s office were working at the scene of an earlier fatal collision that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Dylon Paulson of Silver Lake.

Sturgill drove into a Washington State Department of Transportation road closure truck and two marked patrol vehicles before striking Deputy Coroner Justine Enriquez. She was taken to the hospital with a fractured femur. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

In addition to the nine-month jail sentence, which prosecutors say was the maximum given the sentencing range, Sturgill was also given 12 months of supervised release and must complete substance abuse treatment.