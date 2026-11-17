Longview residents, the city is launching a new, more customer-friendly utility billing system next month.

The change, which goes into effect December 3rd, will move all customers to monthly billing, give utility bills a new design, and make accounts easier to manage. The change will also see garbage and recycling billing transferred to Waste Control.

However, be aware that there will be a transition period when online, automatic, and credit/debit card payments will be unavailable from November 23rd through December 3rd.

Your existing online accounts and payment settings will not be transferred to the new system. If you want to pay online, use Auto Pay, or view your monthly usage, you’ll need to create a new online account and reenter your payment information.

All customers will receive their first new bill by mail in December. This bill will include the information needed to set up a new online account. Creating an online account is not required.