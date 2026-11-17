Several law enforcement members from Columbia County have been recognized for stopping an alleged planned terrorist attack targeting an ICE facility in Portland earlier this year.

The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented a Critical Incident Award to members of the St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, and FBI during its annual awards banquet earlier this month.

Investigators say 18-year-old Rayden Tanner Coleman of St. Helens was planning an attack on the Portland ICE facility in February. Authorities learned he was making and testing Molotov cocktails, had ordered an AR-15 rifle, and had written a manifesto outlining plans to kill federal law enforcement officers.

Officers stopped Coleman’s vehicle on February 4th and took him into custody. Molotov cocktail components were found inside. During an interview, Coleman admitted ordering the rifle with the intention of carrying out violence against federal officers.

Coleman was initially indicted on attempted first-degree domestic terrorism and second-degree domestic terrorism charges. In September, he pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device.

Nine people were recognized for their work on the investigation, including six members of the St. Helens Police Department, an FBI special agent, and Columbia County sheriff’s lieutenant and District Attorney Joshua Pond.