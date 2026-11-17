There’s a packed agenda for tonight’s Kelso City Council meeting. They will be talking about property taxes, ATVs on city streets, and the 2027-2028 budget.

The property tax discussion will be the second reading of a proposed 1% increase to the 2027 property tax levy amount. By law, the council is allowed to raise property taxes 1% per year. During their previous meeting this month, they voted to move forward with this proposal.

The wheeled ATV discussion is something that was brought back up in recent months after the council opted not to legalize these vehicles on city streets back in 2024. After a recent discussion, city staff has brought back a cleaned-up draft of the ordinance for the council to consider that better pairs with the ordinance passed by the City of Longview since the 2024 discussion.

There is also going to be a presentation on the 2027-2028 preliminary Kelso budget. The budget, which can be found on the Kelso city website, is 119 pages long and covers all possible upcoming expenditures.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Kelso City Council Chambers.