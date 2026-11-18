After voting to table the ordinance last month and voting against a similar proposal entirely in 2024, the Kelso City Council voted last night to pass the first reading of an ordinance that would allow wheeled all-terrain vehicles on city streets.

The vote passed with just Councilmember Lisa Alexander in opposition. The proposal was tabled last month so staff could come back with a cleaned-up version that better reflects ordinances passed by other cities, like Longview in January 2025.

Back in 2024, the big concern was the safety of these vehicles on city streets, but this time, council seemed to disagree with that sentiment, saying that they are safer than motorcycles, which are allowed on city streets. Councilmember Brian Wood talked about all the safety features these vehicles have, and Councilmember Jim Hill spoke about the data being quite clear that these vehicles are safe.

Councilmember Keenan Harvey, the member who has pushed for this the most over the past few years, also argued that the rule change could be a financial benefit to the city, with Longview’s utility department utilizing wheeled ATVs as work vehicles.

If the second reading passes, all-terrain vehicles, like side-by-sides, would legally be allowed on city roadways with speed limits under 35 miles per hour if they are properly equipped to be street legal.