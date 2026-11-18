The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team (LCMCT) was honored last week, receiving the Washington State Auditor’s Stewardship Award.

The award was presented by State Auditor Pat McCarthy. In a release, the State Auditor’s Office said, “LCMCT has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to professionalism, accountability, and excellence in public service. The team not only meets state requirements but also goes above and beyond to promote transparency through organized case documentation and clear communication with the public.”