

Eddy Gene Wood: May 31, 1950 — November 14, 2026

LONGVIEW- Eddy Gene Wood, 76, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2026 surrounded by his family and loved ones following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Eddy was born on May 31, 1950 , in Sunnyside Washington to Cecil and Dora (Masterson) Wood. He grew up in Longview, Washington, where he attended Mark Morris High School graduating with the Class of 1968.

Following graduation from high school, Eddy proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, serving aboard the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier.

On February 14, 1970 Eddy married Diane (Moon), his best friend and the love of his life. After their marriage they moved to Clatskanie, Oregon where they made their home and raised their three daughters. Clatskanie remained their home for more than 40 years, providing the setting for a lifetime of family memories, friendships, and a life built together. Their 56 years of marriage were filled with love, partnership, friendship, and countless memories.

Following his military service, Eddy began his career at Georgia-Pacific’s Wauna Mill where he built a reputation for hard work, dedication, and experience. Over the years, he advanced from Millwright to Journeyman Millwright and eventually to Maintenance Supervisor. After 36 years with the company, he retired, leaving behind a career defined by his strong work ethic, skill, and commitment.

Eddy was known for his great sense of humor and the smile that was almost always on his face. He loved to joke around, tease people, and give those around him a hard time, always in good fun. He had a way of making people laugh and bringing a little humor into everyday moments. While he loved to kid around, he also knew when it was time to be serious. His quick wit, laughter, and unmistakable smile were a big part of who he was and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Eddy loved to travel, and he and Diane spent more than 20 years snow birding in Arizona, enjoying the sunshine, golfing, and making memories together. He had a lifelong passion for classic cars. He was an avid classic car owner who enjoyed attending car shows, sharing his love of automobiles, and admiring the cars of others. He was a Co-founder of the “Clatskanie Cruisers” and a member for decades. He also enjoyed playing golf and was a loyal fan of the Oregon Ducks and Seattle Seahawks.

During his long battle with cancer, Eddy remained strong and positive, even on his hardest days. He often reminded those around him, “Someone else is worse off than me.” That simple statement reflected the kind of man Eddy was. Even while facing his own challenges, he kept things in perspective and thought of others.

Above all, Eddy was a devoted husband, an amazing father to his three daughters, and a proud Papa and Great-Papa. His family meant everything to him. He leaves behind eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, each adding another generation to the family and legacy he loved so much.

Eddy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Diane; his three daughters, Jennifer Wood, Angela Wood (Keith Wright), and Kimberly Williams (Jeff); eight grandchildren, Kylena Handy, Bryon Long, Natalie Williams, Katelyn Forder, Amanda Courtney, Ashley Williams, Bryce Williams, and Jacob Lemmons; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Garbe, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eddy was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Dora (Masterson) Wood: and siblings, Kenneth Wood, Joe Wood, Lena Young, Colleen Amos, Debbie Wood, and Lorretta Wood.

Eddy leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a family spanning multiple generations. He will be remembered for his service to his country, his dedication to his career, his love of classic cars, his sense of humor, most importantly, the love he shared with Diane and his family.

His jokes, laughter, stories, and that familiar smile will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Eddy will be deeply missed and forever loved.